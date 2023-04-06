FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $402.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.02.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

