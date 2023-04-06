Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.64

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $17.95. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 163,145 shares traded.

Fanuc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

