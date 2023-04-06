FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 37.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.9% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

