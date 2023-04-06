FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.
FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 37.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.9% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
- J.M. Smucker: A Tasty Defensive Stock With a 2.6% Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.