Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

