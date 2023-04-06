Financial Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

GPN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,260. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

