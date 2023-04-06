Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 1,034 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 154,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,231. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.