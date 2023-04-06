Financial Advantage Inc. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 390,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,083. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.