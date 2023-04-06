Financial Advantage Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $39.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,575.72. 56,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,523. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,501.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

