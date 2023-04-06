Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on FINGF. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

