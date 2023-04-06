Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on FINGF. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Finning International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.