First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at First Community

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in First Community by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

