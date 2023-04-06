First Hawaiian (FHB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB):

4/6/2023 – First Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00.

4/5/2023 – First Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – First Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – First Hawaiian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

