First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 1,206 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

