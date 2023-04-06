First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.36. 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

