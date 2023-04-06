FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 6,698 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,230,000. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 277,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 118,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $126.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

