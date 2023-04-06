FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,569 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

