FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

