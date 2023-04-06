FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

