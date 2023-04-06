FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

