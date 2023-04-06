Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 847,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

