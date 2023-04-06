Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

