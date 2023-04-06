Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.91

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 10997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.95) to £164 ($203.68) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($188.11) to £161.16 ($200.15) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.61) to £140 ($173.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.39) to £160 ($198.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,436.00.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

