Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $707.73

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 707.73 ($8.79) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.33). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.51), with a volume of 21,441 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.63) target price on shares of Focusrite in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of £346.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 703.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.61), for a total value of £116,100 ($144,187.78). 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

