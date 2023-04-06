ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $42,868.14 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $42,868.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ForgeRock Price Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 753,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

