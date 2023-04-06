Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up to $107.05

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.05, but opened at $109.35. Fox Factory shares last traded at $110.93, with a volume of 46,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

