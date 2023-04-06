Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOXF traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 474,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,992. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.