Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 474,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,992. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

