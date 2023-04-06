Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

