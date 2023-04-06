Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 21.9%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 1,115,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 638,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.
Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.
