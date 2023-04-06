Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 21.9%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 1,115,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 638,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Freight Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRGT Get Rating ) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Freight Technologies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.

