Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,359.19

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.19 ($16.88) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($13.66). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,108 ($13.76), with a volume of 166,649 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.32) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($31.17) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.42) to GBX 2,621 ($32.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.11) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.79).

Future Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,357.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

Future Increases Dividend

About Future

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

