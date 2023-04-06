FY2025 EPS Estimates for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Boosted by William Blair

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Samsara in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Samsara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,188. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,390.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,390.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,221.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,141,566 shares of company stock worth $93,396,023 in the last quarter.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

