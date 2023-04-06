Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $806,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. TD Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.15. 558,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,128. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.88 and a 200 day moving average of $238.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

