Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up about 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 949,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

