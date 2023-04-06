Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 16,774 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 7.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.28. 118,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $99.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

