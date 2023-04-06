GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.81

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.81 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 85.01 ($1.06). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 1,174,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 148.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £772.35 million, a PE ratio of 546.22 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Alex Yew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,046.70). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

