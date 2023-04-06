Genesis Unicorn Capital (NASDAQ:GENQ) Shares Down 7.9%

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the third quarter worth about $6,206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About Genesis Unicorn Capital
Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.
