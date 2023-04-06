Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 123,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 422,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Genius Brands International Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 227,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.