Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $376.08

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.08 and traded as high as $379.20. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $373.75, with a volume of 917 shares.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.96.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

