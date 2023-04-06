George Gauthier Sells 935 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider George Gauthier sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $11,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $426,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.22.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
