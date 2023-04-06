GFS Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,432. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.