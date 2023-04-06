GFS Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.31. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.