GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,618. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.