GFS Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.00. 500,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,832. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

