Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 32,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 348,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

