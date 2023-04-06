Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $699.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $705.48 and a 200 day moving average of $657.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

