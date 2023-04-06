Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 7,043,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,242,145. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

