Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE:UNP opened at $194.40 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

