Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 177 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.56.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.