Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $434.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.