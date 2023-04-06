Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 1,952,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,302,223. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.