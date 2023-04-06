Girard Partners LTD. Sells 628 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

