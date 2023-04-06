Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.80

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.74 ($0.17), with a volume of 8460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Glanbia Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.85.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a €0.19 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

